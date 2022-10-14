Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 202,956 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 202,956 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $21,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 3,249.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SAN. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.4 %

SAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,109. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Banco Santander Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.