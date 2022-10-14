Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tiger Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS TBLMY remained flat at $9.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

