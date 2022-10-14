Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$152.33.

TSE TRI traded down C$1.75 on Thursday, reaching C$138.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,373. The firm has a market cap of C$66.83 billion and a PE ratio of 91.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$145.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.32. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$119.23 and a 52 week high of C$156.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5000001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at C$130,078.44. In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total value of C$30,929.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at C$130,078.44. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at C$1,938.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,050 shares of company stock worth $7,012,911.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

