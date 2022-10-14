TheStreet Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to C+

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

FedEx Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.39. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

