Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 299.2% from the September 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSOI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get Therapeutic Solutions International alerts:

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.