Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 299.2% from the September 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSOI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
