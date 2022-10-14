The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Raised by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,767. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

