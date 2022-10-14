The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Up 61.6% in September

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.5 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWGNF remained flat at $45.03 during trading hours on Friday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $62.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

