The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Trading 3.5% Higher

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.75. 2,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 266,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $714.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,732,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 110,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in The Shyft Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 584,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 138,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

