The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 75.5% in September

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

SGPYY traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 63,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,658. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SGPYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 835 ($10.09) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.57.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Articles

