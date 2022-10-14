The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 97.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

The RMR Group Price Performance

RMR opened at $25.41 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $800.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMR. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

