The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.23.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $129.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

