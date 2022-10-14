The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,108. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.88 and its 200-day moving average is $221.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,884,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

