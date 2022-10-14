The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,188. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.79. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

