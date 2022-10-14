The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Target Price to $13.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Manitowoc Trading Up 4.5 %

MTW opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $124,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 902,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 404,951 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 137.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 359,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

