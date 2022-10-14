The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €16.80 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.71) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €17.42 ($17.77) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a one year high of €32.97 ($33.64). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.88.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

