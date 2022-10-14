The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.26.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $202.38. 41,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,819. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.38.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.