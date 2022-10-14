The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €90.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €46.45 ($47.40) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. Puma has a 52 week low of €44.28 ($45.18) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($117.76).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

