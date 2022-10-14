The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,468. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.