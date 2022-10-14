The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $755.52

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 755.52 ($9.13) and traded as low as GBX 712 ($8.60). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 712 ($8.60), with a volume of 159,959 shares.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 752.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 747.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a market cap of £671.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Kidd purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 766 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($46,278.40).

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

