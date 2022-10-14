The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AES were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,728,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after acquiring an additional 980,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES Stock Up 2.0 %

AES opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.