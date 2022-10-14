TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,144.49% and a negative return on equity of 136.07%. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

About TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118,164 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 462,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.