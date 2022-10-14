TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TGTX stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.18.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,144.49% and a negative return on equity of 136.07%. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
Read More
