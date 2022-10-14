Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $231.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $133,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.