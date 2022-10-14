Tether Price Hits $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $68.43 billion and approximately $60.95 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 70,146,125,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,422,459,807 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tether has a current supply of 70,146,125,804.35068 with 68,421,859,091.16577 in circulation. The last known price of Tether is 1.00002697 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40726 active market(s) with $424,240,700,173.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tether.to.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

