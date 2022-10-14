Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $316.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $383.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.65.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.78 on Thursday, reaching $208.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,816,384. Tesla has a 1-year low of $206.22 and a 1-year high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $649.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.13.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.