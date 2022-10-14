Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.54

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 231731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCDY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 238 ($2.88) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Tesco Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

About Tesco

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

