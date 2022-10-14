TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 63.6% Higher Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $473.92 million and $159.19 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 63.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00082255 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00061823 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015752 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00025724 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001437 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007251 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000247 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,810,239,218 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
