Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of TEX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.91. 16,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 391.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Terex by 50.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

