Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 912.8% in September

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 912.8% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 32 to SEK 31 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 283,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

