Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.33.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.65. 12,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $381.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.16.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $486,104,000 after buying an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 484.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,646,000 after buying an additional 646,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.