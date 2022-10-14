Tekla Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,756 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FULC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $321.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.26. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

