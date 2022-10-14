Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,654 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.82. 13,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,971. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.