Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.98.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$1.68 on Thursday, hitting C$44.29. 548,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,250. The company has a market cap of C$23.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.44. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$32.05 and a 12-month high of C$57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

