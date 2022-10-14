Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,459 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

TECK opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.