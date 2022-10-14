TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) versus Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Head-To-Head Comparison

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 15.76% 3.02% 0.65% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 33.38% N/A N/A

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TC Bancshares and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

TC Bancshares has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TC Bancshares and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.61 $2.64 million N/A N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp $21.00 million 2.39 $7.30 million $5.72 7.26

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, and small business administration loans. The company also offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, it provides various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. As of January 28, 2022, the company operated five full-service offices in Huntington; 2 offices in Warsaw; and 2 offices in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

