Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 9,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $143,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,386.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TARS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 41,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a current ratio of 21.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $29.49.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
