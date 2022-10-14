Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 9,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $143,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,386.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 41,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a current ratio of 21.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,837,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,334,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 822,110 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

