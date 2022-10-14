Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 49.9% in September

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the September 15th total of 265,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TANH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 2,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $15.70.
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.
