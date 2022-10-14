Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of SKT opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

