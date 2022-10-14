Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 61,558 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 201,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

