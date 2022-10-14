Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.61.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TVE traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.54. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.08 and a 1 year high of C$6.48.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$406.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

