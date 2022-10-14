Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.28.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.0 %

TTWO opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.