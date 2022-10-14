Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Taisei Price Performance

Shares of TISCY stock remained flat at $7.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. Taisei has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $8.41.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

