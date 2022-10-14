Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.80-1.85 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.66. 8,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.89 and its 200 day moving average is $319.30. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $433,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 70.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.2% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

