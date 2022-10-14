Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $431,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,758 shares of company stock worth $6,626,315. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 137,976 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,378,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

