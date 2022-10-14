Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Down 65.0% in September

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

