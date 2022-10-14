Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.75.
Synaptics Stock Up 4.2 %
SYNA opened at $91.64 on Monday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Synaptics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after buying an additional 481,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,329,000 after buying an additional 67,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after buying an additional 55,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,021,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Further Reading
