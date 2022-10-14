Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.75.

SYNA opened at $91.64 on Monday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after buying an additional 481,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,329,000 after buying an additional 67,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after buying an additional 55,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,021,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

