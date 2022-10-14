SwissBorg Achieves Market Cap of $189.48 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SwissBorg has a market cap of $189.48 million and $520,048.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.95 or 0.27517669 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010747 BTC.

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies.The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO.Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally.It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.