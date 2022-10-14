Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the September 15th total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSREY. DZ Bank raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Swiss Re Price Performance

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 194,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Stories

