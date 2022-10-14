Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Swiss Life Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Swiss Life stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

