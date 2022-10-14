Swipe (SXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $173.01 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $173.01 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.95 or 0.27677564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010810 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 541,503,554 coins and its circulating supply is 500,703,554 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is www.swipe.io. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

