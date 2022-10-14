Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.25

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 5025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

BIOVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

